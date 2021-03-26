Chelsea are finally willing to admit transfer mistake by spending huge money to bring former star back this summer

Chelsea’s transfer model means that a lot of players will pass through the club, so it’s inevitable that there may be some mistakes that come back to haunt them.

Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are often touted as the main examples, but they didn’t have enough quality at the time of their departure and they had to develop somewhere else before earning a huge move.

Romelu Lukaku is a more interesting case, as he had already proven that he was more than capable in the Premier League after outstanding loan spells with West Brom and Everton.

He went on to excel at Everton before a mixed time at Old Trafford, but he’s found himself again an Inter Milan and he’s genuinely developed into one of the best all-round strikers in the world.

One of Chelsea’s biggest problems just now is they lack a complete striker who’s also ruthless in front of goal, and a report from The Telegraph has indicated that they’re finally willing to spend big money to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

It’s worth noting that he isn’t the main target – that’s Erling Haaland – but there’s a growing belief that the Dortmund man may not be available and Lukaku is seen as the main alternative.

There may be fans who aren’t keen on him coming back based on his second season at Old Trafford, but it’s easy to forget that was before Bruno Fernandes and if they couldn’t hit teams on the counter attack they had little to no creativity and Lukaku had no service at all.

It always looked liked he was destined to become Chelsea’s next striker and it may have taken longer than expected, but it would be exciting to see him leading the line next year if they can find a way to bring him back.