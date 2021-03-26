How quickly things can change in football.

From being in the depths of financial and playing despair seven months ago, Barcelona are now the holders of the longest unbeaten run in the top five European leagues and are 90 minutes away from another Copa del Rey triumph.

Ronald Koeman has overseen an incredible change on the pitch, whilst the ascension to the Barcelona presidency by Joan Laporta has seen a cloud lift institutionally.

Former Spanish Football Federation chief, Angel Maria Villar, has spoken of his admiration for Laporta, who was also part of the Federation board when he was in charge.

“When he was president of FC Barcelona he was a director of the Board of Directors of the RFEF,” he told Sport.

“He came to meetings very often and contributed many things. He was loved by the rest of the board.

“Really, I have very good memories. He is an extraordinary candidate.”

Villar also reserved special praise for Barca’s talisman, Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian still hasn’t committed to the club for next season and beyond, but Villar is clear that it would be bad news for Spanish football if the No.10 decided to move on to pastures new.

“It is not good for Leo Messi to leave Spanish football as it was not good for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave,” Villar continued.

“Messi has given a lot to the Spanish league, to Spanish football. We have enjoyed his game, goals, genius. He is a simple and humble man.

“It is an honour to have had him with us for so many years. […] What an example!”

With less than two month’s left until the end of the 2020/21 season, Barcelona and their supporters will soon know if Laporta’s charisma has been enough to keep Messi at the club for at least another couple of seasons.