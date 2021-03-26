Menu

Former Real Madrid president hands Man United huge incentive to go all-out for Haaland this summer

Manchester United FC
Although his contract doesn’t have a release clause until the summer of 2022, that’s unlikely to stop European football’s top clubs from trying to prise Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The youngster is one of the hottest striking properties around, and just can’t stop scoring, whether on the domestic stage or in the Champions League.

It’s continued good form that has alerted the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona.

However, former Los Blancos president, Ramon Calderon, doesn’t believe his old club are in a position to bid for the Norwegian, handing Man United and others a huge incentive to go all-out in a bid to secure his services this summer.

erling haaland

Erling Haaland is a top transfer target for Manchester United

“They are talking about Mbappe, Haaland… too many players,” he told talkSPORT, reported by MEN.

“We [Real Madrid are not in the best form economically-speaking because we are refurbishing our stadium spending a lot of money.

“It will be difficult to spend money in the summer. We always try to sign good players, we’ve been doing that for years.”

With Barcelona having preferred Martin Braithwaite for a similar price to what Haaland was available for at that time, how the Catalans must be kicking themselves now.

Any deal for the player won’t be easy of course, but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having managed Haaland at Molde, wants to take the Red Devils to the next level, they have to be right in the hunt.

