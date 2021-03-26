How Man City could be key to Paul Pogba leaving Man United this summer

It’s still expected that most clubs won’t have much money to spend in the transfer window this summer, and that could result in some similar issues that we saw last year.

There will always be players who want to move and clubs who want to freshen up their squads, but it could come down to the rich clubs to make the first moves and then the money will start to trickle down through the market.

It means that it could take some time for the market to get moving, and it’s interesting to see a report from Calciomercato who looks at Paul Pogba’s future.

His contract runs out in 2022 so this summer is the last chance for Man United to sell him, while there isn’t any sign of an extension just now so that does make an exit look likely.

READ MORE: Man United ace will leave this summer as offer comes in to join a former Old Trafford teammate

Juventus are keen to take him back to Serie A and the interest is mutual from Pogba, but the biggest problem will be trying to raise the funds to buy him.

Ultimately it means that they’ll need to sell some players to do that, and it’s Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot who are going to go up for sale as a result.

Interestingly it’s Rabiot who will raise the most money, and it’s suggested that Man City are showing an interest in the Frenchman so they could strengthen their own midfield while also paving the way for their rivals to lose one of their stars.

It’s also worth noting that City won’t need to wait for someone else to give them money to make the first move, and it does make this possible if the interest is genuine.