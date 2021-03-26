Leeds could be forced to sell £25m signing this summer as he makes it clear he wants out

Leeds United have achieved their main goal of staying up fairly easily this year, while a top half finish still looks like a real possibility too.

It’s always hard for a newly promoted side to get the balance right when it comes to trusting your current players while also making some big additions, but it does look like it’s the original squad who have made the biggest contributions this year.

Patrick Bamford has been brilliant as he’s shown he fully belongs at this level, while Rodrigo simply hasn’t lived up to the hype at all.

A report from Goal has confirmed that the £25m signing isn’t happy with life in England, while Fichajes have suggested that he never actually wanted to leave Spain, while he’s not happy with his role in Bielsa’s formation and he wants to return to La Liga.

It’s believed that both Sevilla and Real Betis would be interested in taking him back to Spain and the player would be open to that as it will boost his World Cup hopes, but it remains to be seen if Leeds can recoup most of that fee.

The most likely scenario will see some kind of loan deal with an option to buy, but he’s been out of form all season so he shouldn’t be a big miss in the side.