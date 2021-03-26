Liverpool missed out on “perfect” defensive signing in January due to €30m demand

It took Liverpool until the final days of the winter window to make some defensive signings, so it does make you wonder if they were panic moves after everything else had fallen through.

In fairness Ozan Kabak had been linked with Liverpool for a while so that did make sense, but Ben Davies looks like a classic panic move – especially when reports suggest that a move for another left-sided centre back had fallen through:

Romano claims that Liverpool were doing all they could to sign Braga defender David Carmo, while he even goes on to say that Liverpool had deemed him as the “perfect” signing.

The main problem with the deal came down to the payment of the fee, as Liverpool were hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, but Braga wanted a payment of €30m and it led to the talks breaking down in the final days of the window.

At least that would explain why the business was done so late as there were other targets that they were pursuing, so it will be interesting to see if Klopp goes back for Carmo in the summer.

The Braga star is still fairly raw as this is his first season as an undisputed starter but he has been very impressive, so his potential and left footedness would make him a great addition to the defence as they look for depth and quality going forward.