Man United ace will leave this summer as offer comes in to join a former Old Trafford teammate

You tend to associate Boca Juniors with developing some of the best talents in world football, but they’re also doing a good job of gathering some interesting veteran names from South America.

Marcos Rojo returned to Argentina earlier in the year with Boca although he’s still working his way into the squad, while it looks like he could be joined by Sergio Romero in the summer:

After Marcos Rojo, Boca Juniors are trying to convince also Sergio Romero to join the club as a free agent. The Argentinian goalkeeper has already received many proposals as he’s gonna leave Manchester United at the end of the season. ??? #MUFC @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2021

It’s still not clear if he will accept the approach from Boca if he’s receiving multiple offers, while it could also be a good move for him at this stage in his career.

At 34 he still has plenty of time left, but he hasn’t actually been a first choice keeper for the best part of ten years as he’s been the back-up for Man United, Monaco and Sampdoria during that time.

He’s also started to lose his starting role for the national team as his cap numbers have reduced over the years, so playing a starting role for one of Argentina’s biggest clubs should give him a real chance of being the number 1 going into the World Cup next year.

There’s no sign of an extension coming at Old Trafford so he’s certainly going to leave this summer, and Boca looks like an ideal destination for him.