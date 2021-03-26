It’s sure to be the transfer soap opera of the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have shown before now that they’re more than able to take on all comers when sales of their star players are at stake.

Barcelona were forced to pay through the nose for Ousmane Dembele, whilst Jadon Sancho remains at the club despite Man United’s best efforts last summer.

There’s a belief that Sancho would’ve signed for the Red Devils, if only Ed Woodward had met Dortmund’s valuation.

A refusal to do that and a summer spent trying to drive the price down ultimately ended in failure for United.

Lightning could be about to strike twice too.

It’s known that United are one of the clubs interested in taking Erling Haaland, who would be available for his release clause of approximately £80m in summer 2022.

Taking him a year earlier, however, will cost United or any other interested parties a whopping £154m according to ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News Former Real Madrid president hands Man United huge incentive to go all-out for Haaland this summer Solskjaer’s new Man United deal has put the careers of these five players in jeopardy Chelsea have a good reason for wanting to beat London rivals Tottenham to signature of world-class Serie A star

Unless Woodward is prepared to drop his usual wheeler dealer tactics, then it appears Haaland won’t be playing at Old Trafford unless it’s for an opponent next season.