Menu

Man United make ridiculous Solskjaer decision ahead of most important part of the season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

As we head into the business end of the 2020/21 season, it appears that Manchester United have made a decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that could have serious repercussions in the short and medium term.

The Norwegian has endured a topsy-turvy tenure in the Old Trafford hot-seat, and has still not managed to deliver any silverware despite coming close on a number of occasions.

MORE: Man United have dodged a bullet here

With that in mind, and given the highest of standards that United set themselves, it seems an odd decision to say the least that Ed Woodward is prepared to sanction a new deal for the manager.

solskjaer san siro bench

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Given Solskjaer still has a year to run on his current contract, it would make more sense to see out this season before sitting down to discuss matters arising.

However, the Daily Mirror note that the Red Devils have all but given the green light.

More Stories / Latest News
Spanish giants willing to sell star player to Man United after Red Devils make £68.5m offer but there’s a huge problem
Huge problems ahead for Liverpool with superstar set to miss start of 2021/22 campaign
Turkish giant the latest European club to show interest in River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo

The outlet suggest that a new three-year deal is on the table and Solskjaer will see his salary jump from £7.5million to £10m-a-year, supposedly as a reward for the progress the squad have made under him.

It could be yet another knee-jerk decision that the club comes to regret.

More Stories Ed Woodward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Jaya Pillay says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:33 am

    LUDICROUS to give him a new contract now. Typical Woodward stuff up. Solskjaer is not good enough to manage at this level. Lacking in so many areas, especially to take bold decisions. Even seems terrified of making substitutions and will wait until around 85th minute.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.