Newcastle star delivers a savage assessment of the club as he expresses his desire to leave

Fighting against relegation will bring pressures that not every player will be able to deal with, so it’s always interesting to see how they react when it starts to look like a possibility.

Some will go missing, some will roll up their sleeves and fight for the cause, and others will just point the finger of blame at everyone else as they look to preserve their reputation to ensure they get a transfer in the summer.

It appears that Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has plumped for the third option, as a report from Goal has highlighted some pretty amazing comments that he’s made on international duty.

He expressed a desire to leave the club, but this is some big talk:

“I would like to play in a team that fights more.”

It’s problematic on a few different levels but it’s essentially suggesting that he doesn’t feel his teammates are trying hard enough or mentally strong enough to match his own demands, while it has to be noted that it’s not like Almiron is lighting it up every week only for his teammates to let him down.

It’s also worth saying that he might have a point as Steve Bruce’s men do have the tendency to let their heads go down once they concede, and it looks like Almiron is making sure that he will be somewhere else next season.