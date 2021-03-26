Menu

Photo: Huge injury boost for Arsenal as star spotted back in training

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Everything has been going pretty well for Arsenal in the past few weeks, so you almost expected something to crop up in the international break which would throw a spanner in the works.

That appeared to happen earlier in the week as Martin Odegaard was forced to come off with an ankle injury during a game for Norway.

It wasn’t clear if he would be forced to miss some time and ankle injuries will always be a worry if a player tries to play through it, but everything looks okay now and there’s some really positive news from Norway today:

Perhaps Arsenal would prefer it if he was given a chance to rest and recover for longer, but it looks like he will be fit enough to play against Turkey.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. murtala mamman says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Hope he will be alright soon

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.