As appears to be the most common way of introducing new football shirts to the masses now, a leak for Man United’s 2021/22 away shirt has found its way online.

The Daily Mirror have posted a picture of the shirt which is reminiscent of one of the Red Devils’ most popular change shirts from back in the early 90s.

A white shirt with blue zig zags in a vertical pattern is complemented by the logo of new sponsor, Team Viewer, which is red in colour to match the club badge.