Photo: New Man United away shirt leaked with first look at new sponsor

Manchester United FC
Posted by

As appears to be the most common way of introducing new football shirts to the masses now, a leak for Man United’s 2021/22 away shirt has found its way online.

The Daily Mirror have posted a picture of the shirt which is reminiscent of one of the Red Devils’ most popular change shirts from back in the early 90s.

A white shirt with blue zig zags in a vertical pattern is complemented by the logo of new sponsor, Team Viewer, which is red in colour to match the club badge.

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Owen mugun says:
    March 26, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    looking good better than this we are using now

    Reply
  2. Jamesbass says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Dis is more better than the zebra jersey

    Reply

