Positive news for Arsenal as report claims Arteta would be delighted to sign world class forward if Odegaard returns to Real Madrid

The transfer market can be impossible for a club if they are limited in their options and selling clubs can have them over a barrel, so there are some exciting signs for Arsenal this summer.

Martin Odegaard has been brilliant since arriving on loan from Real Madrid so one of the main goals will be to get him tied up, but there is a realisation that it might not be possible.

AS have reported that he could be headed back to Real Madrid next season, but Paulo Dybala is emerging as an alternative and it’s believed that Mikel Arteta would be delighted to sign him.

Dybala’s career has been especially curious as he’s had to play second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for club and country, but he really is a fantastic player in his own right.

He’s often had an issue where he doesn’t quite fit into Juve’s system and he finds himself in and out of the side, but he does have the potential to be an absolute gamechanger for Arsenal if they could sign him.

It’s starting to look like he could leave Turin this summer and Arsenal could be the perfect landing spot, especially if the attack is largely built around him and he’s given the chance to become a talisman.

Interestingly you could also say the same about Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil when they arrived at Arsenal and they went on to have differing levels of success, but Dybala certainly looks like an exciting signing if it’s not possible to sign Odegaard.