Potential panic at Real Madrid as defender looks set to reject them for Man United transfer this summer

There aren’t a lot of top quality defenders who are available just now, so it makes sense that the same big clubs are going to be linked to the same names in the upcoming window.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres may not fall into the top quality bracket yet but he’s certainly showing he can play at the highest level, and a report from El Desmarque has indicated that both Real Madrid and Man United are showing an interest.

Real need a replacement for Sergio Ramos so that makes sense from their point of view, while United still haven’t found a suitable partner for Harry Maguire so they need to take a chance on someone new this summer.

Interestingly the report indicated that Torres is set for a move to the Premier League with United this summer, and it’s news that hasn’t gone down well in Madrid.

It’s believed that Florentino Perez saw him as a key target this summer and he’s furious that United have stepped in front of them in this particular deal, while it still looks like Ramos is on his way out so it leaves them in a slightly panicky position going into the summer.

Nothing has been officially announced yet but everything points to him moving to England this summer, so it looks like good news for Man United if the move does go through.