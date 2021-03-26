Real Madrid look like they could end the season without any significant silverware, so that would usually result in the manager being on his way out the door.

It is different with Zinedine Zidane due to his legendary achievements as a player and a coach with the club, but there’s also a feeling that the club need to move on from him.

He’s done an outstanding job with the same core of players but they are now reaching the end of their careers, and Zidane hasn’t shown an ability to develop the younger players at the club.

This summer has to be a turning point as the build for the future, but it also looks like they are too scared to sack Zidane so they could be stuck with another year of trying to muddle through with veteran players.

There was always an assumption that the only way Zidane would leave would be if he decided it, but what if he had the chance to take another huge job that might appeal to him?

AS have reported that could be the case as Juventus aren’t entirely happy with how things are going under Andrea Pirlo, so they are eyeing a move to bring Zidane back to Italy as their next manager.

It’s confirmed that it’s still not clear if he will manage Real Madrid next season and there’s also a chance that France could make an approach for him, so suddenly there are viable options which could result in his exit.

It’s easy to suggest that he needs a new challenge and Real need a fresh start, so this could be the ideal situation for everyone.