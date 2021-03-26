It’s fair to say that things haven’t really gone according to plan for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Signed for an extortionate fee from Real Madrid, the Portuguese was expected to deliver a Champions League for the bianconeri, but despite continuing his amazing goal scoring record, European glory has been absent.

Rumours have surfaced, including in The Sun, which potentially place Ronaldo back at his former club, though Juve director, Pavel Nedved, has been unequivocal in his stance that the player is going nowhere.

It’s believed that Ronaldo hasn’t requested a move either, but that hasn’t put paid to the rumours at this stage.

Currently 10 points behind Serie A leaders, Inter Milan, there’s a real risk that Juve won’t even qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Indeed, the teams just behind them have every chance of relegating them to a Europa League spot for next season.

To that end, The Sun report that showdown talks are planned with Ronaldo, who is hardly likely to stay put if he’s not strutting his stuff on the biggest stage, whatever he says at this juncture.