With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be offered a new deal by Manchester United, it stands to reason that the Norwegian will already be planning ahead for next season.

There are a number of positions in which the Red Devils need to strengthen, and AS, cited by the Daily Express, are reporting that United are set to plunder Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish outlet suggest that a bid of £65.8m (€80m) has been placed by the Old Trafford outfit, and the Rojiblancos could be minded to accept given the financial situation that they find themselves in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There remains, however, one significant stumbling block.

Llorente himself doesn’t appear to keen to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, and frankly, why would he be?

The attacking midfielder has really made a name for himself over the last 18 months for Diego Simeone’s side, and is a regular in the starting XI.

If Atleti do decide to cash in of course, that may well change his stance, but at present it seems that Man United are destined for more transfer window disappointment.