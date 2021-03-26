Turkish giant the latest European club to show interest in River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo

One of the more desired coaches outside of Europe is River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo. Various clubs have come calling for the Argentine tactician, but he’s remained in South America.

Fenerbahçe is one of Turkey’s three biggest clubs, and recently they parted ways with their manager Erol Bulut. They’ve quickly begun a search to replace Bulut. The Turkish giant is looking at two names, and they’re swinging for the fences.

According to Diario AS, Fenerbahçe is looking to hire River Plate’s Gallardo. The reports state that the Turkish giants have already made contact with the 45-year-old.

Furthermore, the Spanish media outlet reports that Fenerbahçe sporting director Emre Belözo?lu contacted Diego Simeone to discuss Gallardo.

Nonetheless, at this point, it’s only interest from the Turkish club, but perhaps the project could entice Gallardo. Along with having the opportunity to get his feet wet in Europe and managing Mesut Özil could be enough for Gallardo to consider the offer.

Gallardo is one of two names that Fenerbahçe wants to hire, as the other is Germany national team manager Joachim Löw. The 61-year-old managed the Fenerbahçe during the 1998-99 season. Nonetheless, the Turkish club is trying to lure a significant name.