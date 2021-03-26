West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen issues an apology as FA decide to look into potentially racist tweets

The internet never forgets and it’s common to see old social media posts being brought up, but it really does split opinion when it comes to dealing with them.

It really cannot be stressed enough how there is no room for racism anywhere in life or society, but what is the appropriate action to take against a grown man for something they said when they were a child?

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is finding himself in some hot water today after some tweets from 2012 were dredged up, and it looks like the FA plan to investigate:

The FA is looking into a 2012 Twitter post from West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, which featured the N-word. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 26, 2021

It’s been pointed out that Bowen was only 15 at the time of these comments so obviously that doesn’t make them okay, but you do have to wonder if they are relevant?

The report also carries some quotes from the player, and you can see that he is embarrassed and sorry for the content:

“In 2012, when I was a 15-year-old kid, I posted an offensive and immature tweet.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly for the unacceptable content of that post, especially to all connected with West Ham United. This is not an example I wish to set and it certainly does not portray the values and principles that I hold.”

It’s not clear what the outcome will be yet and a ban is certainly on the table, but there’s also the risk that going down that road will cause more anger and hurt the overall cause.

Realistically the best course of action would be to hold Bowen up as an example of someone who made a mistake and is sorry, perhaps he can use his platform to get the message across that it’s not okay and kids who look up to him will respect that and actually take it on board.

Obviously it is the FA and their disciplinary system is an absolute tombola at the best of times, but hopefully some good can come out of this.