West Ham tipped to go all out for England international this summer to solve a long-term problem

You never really appreciate having a top quality goalkeeper until they leave and you try to replace them, so West Ham do need to start planning for the eventual departure/retirement of Lukasz Fabianski.

He’ll turn 36 next month so he’s probably reached that point in his career where he’s a year-to-year proposition, and it’s probably a good idea to get a long-term solution found as soon as possible.

A report from This is Futbol has cited claims that West Ham will be looking to go all-out to sign Nick Pope this summer, and it does look like he would be a solid piece of business if they can get it done.

He’s an experienced and quality Premier League keeper who is also pushing for the starting job for England, while he turns 29 next month so he’s at that point where he’s in his prime years but he still has plenty of football left in him too.

It is suggested that Burnley may hold out for £30m to let him go, but you also have to think that signing for West Ham might help his international aspirations ahead of the World Cup in 2022.

They should be in Europe and they could still be a Champions League club so there will be added exposure, but it will come down to reaching an agreement with Burnley.

It might not be completely urgent this summer because of Fabianski, but it’s still better to have the replacement lined up before they are needed.