Arsenal loanee could be in line for shock return next season if he’s given assurances over playing time

Arsenal have a few good players who are out on loan, but William Saliba is the only one who has an obvious chance of returning and going straight into the first team.

Matteo Guendouzi may also return but he’s potentially burned his bridges with Mikel Arteta, but the situation with Lucas Torreira could be much more interesting.

He went to La Liga on loan this season with Atletico Madrid and he did look like he would be a perfect fit for Diego Simeone, but he’s struggling to get into the team and a report from The Athletic has indicated that the option to make that deal permanent will not be taken up.

When he left in the summer everyone expected him to be gone for good, but it sounds like there could be a shock recall to the first team next year as the door has been opened for him to return and fight for his spot.

Ultimately that will come down to his potential playing time, and it’s suggested that he’s more than happy to stay at the Emirates next year if he’s given assurances over his playing time.

It’s also pointed out that he currently has two years left on his contract, so this would be the final chance for Arsenal to sell him for a good price, but it’s not clear how much that will be after a largely wasted season in Spain.

Perhaps he will still be sold on to another club in the summer, but Arsenal’s midfield needs some added depth and he could be an interesting option if he’s given another chance to prove himself.