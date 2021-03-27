Menu

Barcelona attacker dreaming of move to Premier League outfit as stars begin to align

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Could Ousmane Dembele actually sign for Leeds United? As unlikely as it may sound, you get the feeling the stars may be aligning.

The bizarre news broke earlier in the week, with, as the Daily Mail report, Patrick Bamford revealing that Dembele is a “massive fan of Leeds” and “watches every game”.

MORE: Barcelona superstar is a ‘massive’ Leeds United fan and ‘watches every game’ with attacker requesting two Peacocks stars’ shirts

It’s hard to imagine how Dembele finds time to tune into Leeds while playing for one of the biggest clubs on the planet in Barcelona, but it’s a nice crossover that nobody will have expected to see.

Could Dembele take it one step further and actually sign for Leeds United from Barca? Don Balon report that he dreams of moving to Elland Road, with his contract now entering its final stages (up in 2022, as per Transfermarkt).

ousmane dembele nou camp

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly dreaming of a move to Leeds United.

More Stories / Latest News
Blow for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta will be missing four players for a month after winger’s AFCON qualification
Chelsea set to miss out on midfield transfer target with player set to pen contract extension
Asking price set: Liverpool and Arsenal will need to pay £35m to sign Premier League star this summer

You would ordinarily find it difficult to imagine a player leaving a club of Barcelona’s calibre to sign for a newly-promoted Premier League side, but there’s nothing ordinary about Leeds.

With Marcelo Bielsa’s player-pull, Dembele’s affection towards the club and his contract expiring in just over a year – this one couldn’t actually happen, could it?

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.