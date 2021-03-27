Boost for Chelsea as agent hints they can still cash in on outcast this summer despite uncertainty

Chelsea still have plans to be active in the transfer market this summer, but they will need to move some players on to balance out the squad.

That was a struggle last summer as multiple players ended up leaving on loan just to get them in the shop window, and Tiemoue Bakayoko was one of those players who would hopefully excel and attract a few offers this summer.

Napoli have had a mixed time this season, but the midfielder has been a regular starter and a report from Football Italia has indicated that there is some interest in making the move permanent.

There is some doubt over that just now because there’s a feeling that Rino Gattuso could be sacked in the summer, but the report confirms that won’t stop the deal from happening.

They quote Bakayoko’s agent as saying that his client’s future isn’t tied to the manager, while he’s also believed to be happy at the club and would be open to making the move permanent.

There’s no sign of him having a future at Stamford Bridge and he should still move for a decent transfer fee, so this looks like Chelsea can sell him in the summer and put that money towards further additions.