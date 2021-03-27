According to the Sun via O’Jogo as cited by Fichajes, Chelsea can sign target Jesus Corona for a considerable saving of €15m should they pounce before July.

It’s reported that Corona, who is facing an uncertain future due to his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, is available for €25m (£21.4m) owing to a release clause in the deal.

However, this will expire at the end of June. From the start of July, interested parties would then have to pay a release clause of €40m (£34m) for the wide man.

Fichajes add that Sevilla are also keen on the 28-year-old, who has scored three goals and chipped in with a remarkable 11 assists this season, whilst playing as a right-winger and also wing-back.

Chelsea are set up with the perfect opportunity to scout the ace in top-level competition, as the Blues will face Porto in the next round of the Champions League.

The Sun also reference comments from the ace’s agent last summer, in which Matias Bunge admitted that they have ‘talked’ to Chelsea over a move in the past.

Mexican star Corona has been with the Dragons since the summer of 2015, contributing 31 goals and a massive 66 assists from 261 appearances, whilst helping the side win the league on two occasions.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will look to act in this area come the summer, considering their current tactics and group of players.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have deployed a formation which uses wing-backs – of which they boast solid options – and two playmakers that operate between the centre and middle, who aren’t exclusively tied down to one of those areas.