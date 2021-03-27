Juventus reaches an agreement with Brazilian giant for Douglas Costa; wages remain an obstacle

Douglas Costa’s future with FC Bayern Munich will not go past June when his loan deal expires. Furthermore, Costa’s parent club Juventus FC wants to shed salary and usher out older players.

As a result, the Italian side wants to look for a club willing to take on Costa, who has a contract with Juventus until 2022. One team wants to take on Costa, but the high wages are a road black.

Tuttosport (via TNT Sports) reports that Juventus has an agreement with Brazilian club Grêmio that would see Costa return to Brazil. Nonetheless, the wages present a hurdle. The 30-year-old currently earns €6-million per season, which is something Grêmio can’t afford to pay.

It will be interesting to see what Grêmio decides to do with this pursuit. The Brazilian giant could ask Costa to reduce his wages that fit their budget or wait a season when the forward can leave on a free transfer.

Nonetheless, Grêmio has their eyes on Costa and will do all they can to bring him back to South America.