According to This is Futbol via the latest episode of ‘The Phil Hay Show’ for the Athletic, the journalist looked to by the entire Leeds fanbase has called on the club to sign this ‘extremely talented’ player.

Hay believes that Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is a player that the Peacocks should ‘absolutely’ attempt to sign this summer, though convincing the ace may prove to be a difficult task.

Anguissa arrived in West London in the summer of 2018 in a £22.3m deal, per BBC Sport, but struggled as the side were relegated.

The defensive midfielder was subsequently sent out on loan to Villarreal for the 19/20 season, turning in solid displays as the Cottagers and Peacocks ultimately won promotion from the Championship.

Hay is unsure of how Marcelo Bielsa’s side could ‘realistically sell’ a transfer to Yorkshire for the Cameroonian star, as academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is the nailed-on starter in defensive midfield.

Anguissa has featured in all but one of Fulham’s 30 Premier League fixtures so far this season, looking much better for the side as he’s even recorded an average rating of 7.2 by WhoScored.

Here is what Hay had to say on the possibility of having the Cameroonian in the Leeds squad:

“He’s a player I would go for, yeah, absolutely.”

“I think whether or not they can realistically sell a move to Leeds to him, I don’t know because you have the problem of an England international [Kalvin Phillips] in there who just keeps getting better, looks more and more secure, looks more and more accurate and effective with his passing.”

“If you were saying to Anguissa, ‘Look, we need somebody to come in and not necessarily compete with Phillips, but to be there if Phillips isn’t available’ – it’s not too much of a sell to a player.”

“I think they’ll go for somebody else.”

“I think they’ll try and find somebody potentially younger or somebody who is more willing to be a backstop to Phillips. But Anguissa, to me, looks extremely talented and a player I would have.”

Fulham sit 18th in the Premier League table but Scott Parker’s side have shown that they may well have enough to escape relegation with some encouraging displays, with the side just two points from safety.

Leeds certainly need an alternative at defensive midfielder for when Phillips is either injured or in need of a rest, but it will rightfully be difficult to convince Anguissa of such a backup role.

The Yorkshire outfit could swoop for the ace with the view to him occupying one of the two traditional central midfield spots in their 4-1-4-1 formation, but that could make the side more defensive.

Hay’s summary that a younger player may instead be eyed is perhaps much more realistic, as they’ll need to hunt for a talented player, but who wouldn’t mind playing second-fiddle to Phillips.