“I am happy” – Liverpool star attacker commits his future to the club

Speaking ahead of Senegal’s stalemate with Congo yesterday evening, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane committed his future to the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have endured a torrid season, one which has seen them concede their Premier League crown to Manchester City and find themselves at legitimate risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Naturally, in circumstances this unfavourable, some of the club’s best players get linked to the exit door.

The arguments that are usually proposed relate to a certain player not willing to play outside of the Champions League or the club needing to sell in order to make up for the lost revenue.

However, while Liverpool may face both of those problems this coming summer, they won’t come from Mane.

Mane is quoted by the Daily Star appearing to wholeheartedly commit his future to Liverpool:

“I am happy, I am really enjoying sharing the pitch with my team-mates for Liverpool Football Club.”

“We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again.”

“When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions.”

“Being together with my teammates always gives me high energy.

“In football – and in life in general – you can’t expect anything and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened.”

“We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is.”

In contract to Mohamed Salah, Mane has dropped some way below his usual standards this campaign. For that reason, you get the impression there would be no better option on the table for him than to stay at Liverpool, anyway.