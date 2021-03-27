Man United and Man City set to go head-to-head in race to sign €40M Brazilian forward

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Palmeiras forward Gabriel Veron, according to Don Balon.

Veron is a hugely promising 18-year-old who has averaged a goal contribution every hour he’s played in the Brazilian Serie A this season. With productivity numbers that impressive at such a tender age, it’s no surprise that the two Manchester heavyweights are thought to be taking notice.

With Edinson Cavani and Sergio Aguero, arguably the respective club’s best strikers, ageing fast and on short contracts, both United and City need to work on ensuring that they have the necessary firepower in attack over the years to come.

You get the feeling that both clubs will look to do more business beyond the acquisition of a teenager from Brazil, but nonetheless, Don Balon report that Veron is of interest to the both of them, with a €40M what it will take to prise him away from Palmeiras this coming summer.