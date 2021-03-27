Man United look set to fulfil Solskjaer wish as report suggests star has agreed Old Trafford transfer

Man United have taken some criticism over the past 12 months for their reluctance to fix the team’s problems in the transfer market, so there will be a hope that there will be a change this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a solid job to clear out the deadwood while also making the club into title challengers again, but he now needs to take the next step and actually win some trophies.

He’ll need to be backed in the transfer market to do that as quality and depth in certain positions is needed, and a report from Todofichajes has indicated that AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu has agreed to join Man United next summer.

It’s confirmed that Solskjaer has made it clear that he wants him to be signed this summer, while AC Milan aren’t able to meet his demands over a new deal, so he’s now expected to play at Old Trafford next year.

He might not come in as an automatic starter but he would add some depth, and his arrival could fix one of their biggest issues just now.

All of the creative burden currently falls on Bruno Fernandes and they often have to play with two defensive midfielders when Paul Pogba isn’t fit, so the Turkish star could add a creative threat in that situation and give the opposition another problem to deal with.

He can also play in the wider positions so that versatility will also be welcome, so it just remains to be seen if this will be officially confirmed at some point soon.