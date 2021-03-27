Man United target asks agent to negotiate €65M move to Old Trafford

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has asked his agent to secure him a move to Manchester United, according to Todo Fichajes.

Pau Torres is considered among the best up and coming defenders in Europe at current and will soon outgrow Villarreal.

While he may well look like the natural replacement for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid, Todo Fichajes’ belief is that the Spanish international has one eye on a move to the Premier League.

Their report claims that Torres considers his time as a Villarreal player to be over, with the 24-year-old having asked his agent to negotiate a transfer to Manchester United.

Todo Fichajes believe that Man United could get their man if they were to place an offer in the region of €65M.

While this news would be ideal for United, with Harry Maguire in need of a long-term partner at the back, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Torres will surely be well aware that there will be widespread interest in signing him this summer. It would be unwise to make a hasty decision on his future before all the options manifest themselves.