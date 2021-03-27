Menu

Man United target asks agent to negotiate €65M move to Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has asked his agent to secure him a move to Manchester United, according to Todo Fichajes.

Pau Torres is considered among the best up and coming defenders in Europe at current and will soon outgrow Villarreal.

MORE: Bad news for Manchester United as Atletico Madrid demand €120M in exchange for transfer target

While he may well look like the natural replacement for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid, Todo Fichajes’ belief is that the Spanish international has one eye on a move to the Premier League.

Their report claims that Torres considers his time as a Villarreal player to be over, with the 24-year-old having asked his agent to negotiate a transfer to Manchester United.

pau torres

Pau Torres is being linked with Manchester United.

Todo Fichajes believe that Man United could get their man if they were to place an offer in the region of €65M.

More Stories / Latest News
Bad news for Manchester United as Atletico Madrid demand €120M in exchange for transfer target
Arsenal ace discusses why he no longer kneels at the start of fixtures as a way to denounce racism
Willian calls start to Arsenal stint the worst moment of his career

While this news would be ideal for United, with Harry Maguire in need of a long-term partner at the back, it has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Torres will surely be well aware that there will be widespread interest in signing him this summer. It would be unwise to make a hasty decision on his future before all the options manifest themselves.

More Stories Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.