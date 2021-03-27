Man United star deemed unfit to play this international break, returns to club for rehabilitation

Marcus Rashford has left the England training camp to return to Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Rashford has been in the ‘red zone’ for several weeks now, with the forward playing on with an ankle injury through Man United’s recent run of fixtures.

The United faithful were probably not best pleased to see that he had been called up to play for England. Though, if you’re fit for your club, you’re fit for your country.

Man United fans need to fear no longer, though, as Rashford has left the England training camp, albeit, because their worst fears have been realised and he’s injured again.

The Sun report that Rashford has returned to Man United for rehab on an injury he picked up during their clash with AC Milan, which saw him miss the defeat to Leicester City.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of alternate options out-wide, but Rashford is integral for Man United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sweating over his fitness, no doubt.