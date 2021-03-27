Manchester United ace won’t lose position on the national team even if he departs for South America

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has a decision to make on his future as he either remains with the English club or heads home to South America.

Although the 33-year-old could head Argentina and sign with Boca Juniors, this is a step back in competition departing from the Premier League. Nonetheless, even if Cavani decides to head to his home continent, his status with the Uruguay national team remains intact.

Marca relayed the comments made by Mario Rebollo, the assistant to national team manager Oscar Washington Tabárez, who spoke about Cavani’s position as the Copa América and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers continue.

“The priority is that [Cavani] plays where he is comfortable and with a good competitive level. If he is close here, it would be great, but if he is not there, I won’t take it long at ease,” Rebollo said.

Furthermore, Rebollo commented that their preference is for Cavani to play in a league and club that he’s comfortable in rather than focusing on the competition.

Uruguay understands that the Copa América and World Cup (should they qualify) will be the last two international tournaments for Cavani, and so it doesn’t matter where he plays.

“It would be good for us if Cavani plays where he feels most comfortable. It makes no difference to me if it is Boca or another place where he is better. We have to have him with rhythm and competence,” Rebollo said.

Cavani has made 26 appearances for The Red Devils this season while scoring seven goals and registering two assists.