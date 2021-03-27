According to an in-depth report from James Ducker for the Telegraph (subscription required) earlier this week, Manchester United are already ‘reluctant’ to be drawn into a bidding war for Erling Haaland.

Ducker believes that the Red Devils are already afraid of becoming ’embroiled in an auction’, especially considering competition from cross-town rivals Man City, as well as foes Chelsea and Real Madrid.

It’s also hinted that dealing with the 20-year-old’s agent could also bring up complications for United, Haaland is represented by Mino Raiola, who has a ‘turbulent’ relationship with the club particularly owing to his current Red Devils client in Paul Pogba, per Ducker.

The Athletic reported that the transfer of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to his next club could cost in excess of £200m, when the transfer fee, wages and agent fee for Raiola are all factored in.

The onslaught of speculation regarding the Norwegian sensation seems to point to a move this summer, not after the 2021/2022 season, when a €75m (£64.1m) release clause will come into play.

Given the prolific level that Haaland is continuing to play at, it would seem inevitable that top clubs will try their luck this summer, in an effort to land the bonafide superstar as soon as possible.