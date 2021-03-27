Mikel Arteta can now sign the midfielder he wanted to replace Dani Ceballos at Arsenal last summer

It does look like the pandemic and associated financial problems will bring transfer fees back down to a normal level, and that could open up the market to some interesting transfers this summer.

Arsenal don’t have a lot of cash to spend and Mikel Arteta has had to stretch that budget to sign various different players, and that may have been a reason why Dani Ceballos returned on loan this season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Arteta actually wanted Nabil Fekir from Real Betis, but the price tag was too high and they opted to keep Ceballos on a temporary deal instead.

Ceballos is now set to return to Madrid this summer, and the report indicates that Arsenal now have a real chance of landing Fekir this time round.

It’s confirmed that he’s just changed his agent so that’s always a massive sign that a transfer is just around the corner, while his contract has two years left so this is the optimum time for Betis to cash in.

There’s no mention of the exact figures that would be involved in the deal, but it’s believed that the price tag would be affordable for Arsenal this time round and it means Arteta could get his man.

Betis are ten points away from the top four so Champions League football is unlikely, and that means they will probably need to let him go if he wants out.

He’s more attack-minded that Ceballos so he should be a more exciting player to watch, and it looks like a good deal for Arsenal if they can get him at a reasonable price.