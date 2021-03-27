(Photo) Liverpool star unveils new look on Instagram – having made major facial hair change

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is ordinarily sporting an impressive beard, has revealed a major change in the facial hair department.

Alisson has had one of the most difficult seasons of his professional career to date.

The Brazilian missed over a month of action earlier in the season through injury, before returning and seeing his standards of goalkeeping drop drastically.

Not only that, but the former AS Roma stopper lost his father in a tragic accident. Things haven’t exactly been going his way in recent weeks and months.

Oftentimes, when you’re up against the ropes in life, you feel inclined to make changes, which is exactly what he’s done here, albeit, in a pretty unique way.

Alisson has taken to Instagram to post a picture with his two young children, during which he has revealed a new choice of facial hair – a glorious moustache.

It’s got a bit of David Seaman about it. What do you think, should he keep it, or was the beard the better look?