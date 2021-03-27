Thomas Tuchel approves potential return for Chelsea star this summer as interest intensifies

There were expectations that Chelsea’s attack would be unreal this season after the money they spent in the summer, but they still lack a deadly number 9 who can be relied upon to score every week.

It was supposed to be Timo Werner who would take on that role but he just can’t get going at all, and it now looks like Chelsea will spend some serious money on a striker this summer.

Erling Haaland has been linked to everyone and he would be a marvellous addition, but it’s now been confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would be happy to see Romelu Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge if a deal can’t be done with Dortmund:

The Belgian striker did struggle during his final year with Man United but his time with Inter Milan is showing that he is one of the best strikers in the world, so it may have been the system and a lack of service that ruined him at Old Trafford.

One of the biggest improvements to his game at Inter has been his all-round play and he’s showing that with seven assists in twenty six Serie A games, but he’s also still deadly in front of goal with nineteen goals as well.

He has all the tools to be the star that Chelsea need and there should be plenty of service to ensure he doesn’t struggle this time round, so the fans should be delighted if they can find a way to get either Haaland or Lukaku signed up next season.