Video: Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku shows all of his class to equalise for Belgium vs Czech Republic

Chelsea FC
A move for Romelu Lukaku might make a lot of sense for Chelsea this summer as they look to add a deadly striker, and it’s now a possibility after the reports of interest have grown stronger in recent days:

Belgium have struggled tonight after going behind against the Czech Republic, but it took a moment of brilliance from Lukaku to drag them level:

He shows all of his pace and power to hold the defender off before he turns him inside out with some great feet, and the little bit of luck on the finish is deserved after the quality in the build up.

