Video: Highlights as Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo makes Ivory Coast debut with brief cameo

In the 86th minute of the Ivory Coast national team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger, Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo was handed his senior international debut as a substitute.

The Ivorians were already 3-0 up at the time and the remaining minutes of the matchup were relatively dull, though Amad Diallo did manage to try and get involved in a few passages of play.

18-year-old Diallo’s first ever action for his nation was a header as he looked to make a defensive contribution on the right side.

Amad then looked to make an impact on this side of the ball soon after as he chased back, but the attacker ended up conceding a foul in his effort to tackle.

The youngster then suffered a rare moment of shakiness when he finally had the chance to do what he usually does, Amad took a heavy touch as he skipped back to receive the ball.

Diallo made up for his loss of possession by pressuring the Niger ace into losing the ball with the help of who appears to be Spurs star Serge Aurier.

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly also featured in this encounter, though he was replaced in the 66th minute of the tie.

The tricky winger has made four appearances for the Red Devils since completing a big-money transfer in January, all coming off the bench and totalling 89 minutes of action.