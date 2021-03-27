Menu

Video: Liverpool star Diogo Jota scores his second excellent header for Portugal vs Serbia

Liverpool FC
Posted by

A lot of Portugal’s game plan will revolve around getting a forward isolated on the far post against a weaker defender, but it’s usually Cristiano Ronaldo who’s going to be on the end of it.

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has already scored a lovely header tonight, and he’s just added a second as his effort clips the post on the way in:

Pictures from Polsat

A win here would Portugal in firm control of the group, and it’s a long way back for Serbia now.

READ MORE: Video: Liverpool striker Diogo Jota scores a lovely header for Portugal vs Serbia

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.