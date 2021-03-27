Video: Liverpool striker Diogo Jota scores a lovely header for Portugal vs Serbia

You don’t really associate Diogo Jota with being a weapon in the air, but when the ball is this good it almost made it impossible for him to miss:

Pictures from Polsat

The goal owes a lot to the play on the right hand side, especially when Cristiano Ronaldo managed to attract several Serbia defenders to open up some space at the far post.

Bernando Silva picked out the Liverpool man with the perfect cross, and Portugal are in front in what should be their toughest game in the group.