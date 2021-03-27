Menu

Video: Luxembourg shock Ireland as late Rodrigues stunner proves to be the winner

Ireland put up a decent fight against a strong Serbia side last week, so there was an expectation tonight that they would sweep Luxembourg aside and kick-start their World Cup qualification campaign.

The opposite has been true as the game has been fair more even that most would’ve expected, and Ireland were hit with a late sucker punch as Gerson Rodrigues fired home from distance:

When you’re in a group with Serbia and Portugal then you simply need to win home and away against Luxembourg to have a chance of qualifying, and this is an early disaster for Stephen Kenny.

