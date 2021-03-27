Video: Three red cards in a minute as it all kicks off between Spain and Italy U21s – Barcelona’s Mingueza receives a straight red

Italy’s U21 side have had their issues with red cards so far in this international break, and we were treated to three in a matter of seconds tonight as it all kicked off against Spain.

The initial award of a second yellow for the elbow looks pretty soft from the footage, but then the “brawl” kicked off as a variety of shoves and slaps were exchanged in true football style:

Pictures from UEFA

Barcelona’s young talent Mingueza was the only one to get a straight red for a pretty pathetic push that absolutely wasn’t worth the reaction from the Italy player, but at least it added some late entertainment in a 0-0 draw.