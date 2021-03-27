Video: ‘Well done bro’ – Classy Jesse Lingard gesture to San Marino keeper after solid display kept Man United and West Ham star from scoring

England have just posted a heartwarming moment on their official media channels involving Manchester United and West Ham star, as well as San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini.

The Three Lions dispatched of the respectively far weaker opposition in a 5-0 victory, in which Lingard was bestowed with Man of the Match honours.

Lingard, who has become rejuvenated since heading to West Ham on loan – winning a spot back in the England squad, couldn’t believe the fact that he didn’t score, despite having seven shots on goal.

The 28-year-old interacted with Benedettini at full-time, engaging in a brief conversation with the stopper. Lingard exclaimed ‘I had seven shots and you saved most of them.’

It looked as though Benedettini couldn’t quite understand the words in full but he soon got the gist of the respect Lingard was trying to show, with the pair embracing soon after.

Lingard heaped praise on the ace with ‘Well done bro, well done.”

“I had seven shots and you saved most of them. I had seven shots, you saved all of them and let everyone else’s go.”

“Well done bro, well done.” “Can’t score past him man, honestly. (sigh) Hey that’s football.”

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace and West Ham set to do battle in race for Juventus star Video: Highlights as Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo makes Ivory Coast debut with brief cameo Contact made: Premier League outfit look to beat Arsenal to signing of Europa League hat-trick hero

It’s nice to see a solid performance like this from a low-profile player like Benedettini, who doesn’t even start for Italian third-tier side Cesena.