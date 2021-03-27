Contact made: Premier League outfit look to beat Arsenal to signing of Europa League hat-trick hero

West Ham are set to battle Arsenal in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic, according to Football Insider.

Very few people in the football world knew of Orsic prior to Dinamo Zagreb’s Europa League second-leg clash with Tottenham.

However, after the quite superb hat-trick he scored to eliminate Spurs from the competition, there appears to be plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

As mentioned by Football Insider, Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign the player who knocked their local rivals out of Europe.

However, they’re set to face competition from a club with more legitimate intentions, both domestically and in Europe, West Ham United.

West Ham have been one of the surprise packages of the season and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

As per Football Insider, they are intending to brush Arsenal aside and secure Orsic’s services, with contact already having been made over getting the deal done.

Arsenal need to act fast or face the possibility of missing out…