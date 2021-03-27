We’ve seen far too many brilliant careers which have been cut short due to knee injuries, so let’s hope that Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati isn’t stopped before he can properly get going.

He’s had his issues with knee injuries during his short career, but a recent report from AS has to worry you if you’re a Barca fan.

It’s confirmed that he’s already had a couple of operations on his knee so that’s a big issue for an 18 year old, but it gets worse as it sounds like the second operation didn’t actually solve the problem.

It’s also suggested that the knee became infected which has made matters worse, while he’s been advised to go under the knife for a third time in an attempt to make it heal.

It’s thought that the third operation could have him back to fitness within eight weeks, but he’s keen to return sooner than that, so he’s considering taking a course of injections to allow him to play in the Olympics in the summer.

It’s pointed out that going down that road will almost inevitably lead to much bigger issues further down the line, so it just doesn’t sound like it’s worth it.

He’s still young and he’s going to have a huge career in the game if he can return to fitness, so hopefully he does everything to get it fixed just now, even if that means a longer term absence in the immediate future rather than pushing it a few years down the road.