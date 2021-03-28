Mikel Arteta urged to promote young Arsenal duo instead of signing Real Madrid ace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urged to promote two out-on-loan young players instead of signing Dani Ceballos permanently from Real Madrid.
The Gunners currently have both Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, and club legend Michael Thomas has discussed their futures with Just Arsenal.
It seems Thomas is unconvinced by Ceballos, and has suggested Arteta would do well to use the players he currently has instead of splashing out to make the Spain international’s move permanent.
“Odegaard is a real talent who also displays amazing work ethic so I have no doubt Arteta will want to keep him,” Thomas told the Arsenal FC blog. “In the short space he’s been with the club you can already see the influence he has on the pitch.
“Ceballos I am not too sure about. We have two young players out on loan that play in his position and I think they could fill that void.”
Thomas isn’t specific about which players he means, but it could presumably be Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock, both of whom went out on loan in January.
There’s also Lucas Torreira on loan at Atletico Madrid, but he’s perhaps a different style of midfielder to Ceballos.
Arsenal fans will likely be divided on this, with Ceballos showing moments of quality in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but not really delivering consistently enough.
It remains to be seen how much it would cost to sign Ceballos permanently and if other options are available for better prices.
This comes out of blue and this suggestion by Michael Thomas is no good at all. While a have reservations about Ceballos I have even bigger reservations about players he suggested. Joe Willoch has left to Newcastle to get more games because he knew he can’t compete with present team mates for playtime. As of Mainland Niles, he is bang average. No wonder he chose to join West Bromley where he can fit as a defending midfielder, A day or so ago he was moaning that Arteta play him.in defence when he prefers DM.
This is how Arsenal became midtable as a result of careless recruitment. Many products of academy are merely sparring partners who are never meant to play for the club. I can see Willoch kept as a reserve but Mainland is not Arsenal material.