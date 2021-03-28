Mikel Arteta urged to promote young Arsenal duo instead of signing Real Madrid ace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urged to promote two out-on-loan young players instead of signing Dani Ceballos permanently from Real Madrid.

The Gunners currently have both Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, and club legend Michael Thomas has discussed their futures with Just Arsenal.

It seems Thomas is unconvinced by Ceballos, and has suggested Arteta would do well to use the players he currently has instead of splashing out to make the Spain international’s move permanent.

“Odegaard is a real talent who also displays amazing work ethic so I have no doubt Arteta will want to keep him,” Thomas told the Arsenal FC blog. “In the short space he’s been with the club you can already see the influence he has on the pitch.

“Ceballos I am not too sure about. We have two young players out on loan that play in his position and I think they could fill that void.”

Thomas isn’t specific about which players he means, but it could presumably be Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock, both of whom went out on loan in January.

There’s also Lucas Torreira on loan at Atletico Madrid, but he’s perhaps a different style of midfielder to Ceballos.

Arsenal fans will likely be divided on this, with Ceballos showing moments of quality in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but not really delivering consistently enough.

It remains to be seen how much it would cost to sign Ceballos permanently and if other options are available for better prices.

