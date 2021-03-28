Arsenal consider potential £26m transfer as Martin Odegaard alternative

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir as an alternative to on-loan Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard.

With Mesut Ozil leaving for Fenerbahce in January, Arsenal could do with a long-term replacement and Odegaard seems ideal after his fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

However, if the Gunners cannot extend Odegaard’s stay or sign him permanently, they will instead look to Fekir in a potential £26million deal, according to Goal.

The classy French playmaker looked an exciting talent during his time at previous club Lyon, and it’s only really injuries that have held him back in his career so far.

Fekir continues to show moments of quality in La Liga and he looks like he could be a fine fit for Arsenal in an important position.

One imagines the north Londoners would rather keep Odegaard, but Fekir seems a very decent alternative if a deal for the Norway international doesn’t work out.

Arsenal certainly need to make changes to their squad this summer after a hugely disappointing season that could see them miss out on European football next term.

