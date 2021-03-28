Loan spell pays off for Arsenal ace as he’s handed international debut

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has earned his first international cap with the Greek national team.

The 23-year-old has long looked like a promising youngster, but has found first-team football hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium.

Mavropanos is now into his second loan spell away from Arsenal and it seems his more regular playing time with Stuttgart is proving of great benefit to him.

See below as Mavropanos can celebrate a debut for the Greek national side…

?? Dinos Mavropanos makes his national team debut for Greece today. https://t.co/tt6OUvB3HD — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 28, 2021

Greece are taking on Honduras in a friendly match this afternoon.

Arsenal fans will hope the young centre-back can do well and come back to north London a better player.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

The Gunners could do with more options in defence, with David Luiz not the most convincing long-term option.

Mavropanos has a lot of potential and it seems that his time in the Bundesliga is aiding his development, which could perhaps soon earn him a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad as well as a role for his country.