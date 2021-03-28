Barcelona consider surprise transfer swoop for Arsenal star

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer deal for Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has divided opinion during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s being eyed up for a big move this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona are considering signing Lacazette, and it’s easy to see why they might be tempted to bring him in as a squad player.

Lacazette might well fancy the opportunity to move to a club playing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours – something that probably isn’t going to happen for some time at Arsenal.

Barca, meanwhile, would do well to give themselves more depth in attack, but it remains to be seen how ready Arsenal will be to let him go.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

The 29-year-old might not be the most consistent goal-scorer, but his work rate and quality on the ball makes him a useful member of Mikel Arteta’s side.

He surely has his price, though, so Arsenal might be tempted to cash in on him if Barcelona make a good enough offer.