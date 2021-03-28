Menu

Barcelona consider surprise transfer swoop for Arsenal star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer deal for Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has divided opinion during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s being eyed up for a big move this summer.

MORE: Arsenal legend unsure about keeping loan signing permanently

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona are considering signing Lacazette, and it’s easy to see why they might be tempted to bring him in as a squad player.

Lacazette might well fancy the opportunity to move to a club playing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours – something that probably isn’t going to happen for some time at Arsenal.

Barca, meanwhile, would do well to give themselves more depth in attack, but it remains to be seen how ready Arsenal will be to let him go.

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is a target for Barcelona

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United set to give themselves huge possible Erling Haaland transfer boost
Photo: David Beckham welcomes English heavyweight boxer to Inter Miami stadium
Martin Odegaard tells friends his stance on potential Arsenal transfer

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

The 29-year-old might not be the most consistent goal-scorer, but his work rate and quality on the ball makes him a useful member of Mikel Arteta’s side.

He surely has his price, though, so Arsenal might be tempted to cash in on him if Barcelona make a good enough offer.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.