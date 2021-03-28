Menu

“No brainer” and “not sure” – Surprise Chelsea transfer news has these fans divided

Loads of Chelsea fans are responding to the surprise transfer rumours linking them with a move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

A recent claim from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk has got people talking, and it seems the story has received a mixed reaction overall.

See below for Falk’s tweet, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said to be keen on signing Lukaku from Inter Milan as an alternative to Erling Haaland…

Chelsea had Lukaku on their books as a youngster, but he barely played for the Blues before moving on.

The Belgium international then showed what he’s capable of with a superb run of form during his time at Everton, which earned him a big move to Manchester United in the summer of 2017.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku?

Lukaku then struggled at Man Utd and moved to Inter, where his career has again taken off with an impressive record of 59 goals in 85 games in all competitions so far.

Could Lukaku be a good option for Chelsea? It seems their fans just aren’t totally convinced, even if a few would welcome the move…

