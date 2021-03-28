Loads of Chelsea fans are responding to the surprise transfer rumours linking them with a move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

A recent claim from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk has got people talking, and it seems the story has received a mixed reaction overall.

See below for Falk’s tweet, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said to be keen on signing Lukaku from Inter Milan as an alternative to Erling Haaland…

Chelsea had Lukaku on their books as a youngster, but he barely played for the Blues before moving on.

The Belgium international then showed what he’s capable of with a superb run of form during his time at Everton, which earned him a big move to Manchester United in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku then struggled at Man Utd and moved to Inter, where his career has again taken off with an impressive record of 59 goals in 85 games in all competitions so far.

Could Lukaku be a good option for Chelsea? It seems their fans just aren’t totally convinced, even if a few would welcome the move…

I rate Lukaku very highly, and yes I’d take him at Chelsea. Kinda surprised some Chelsea fans wouldn’t. With that said, I don’t really wanna focus on him right now. Fully centering my energy on Haaland. Don’t wanna focus on Plan B’s when Plan A is out there. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 28, 2021

I get this, 100%. Haaland prop for now, then Lukaku prop of Haaland doesn’t happen. I guess for me personally Lukaku feels like Rice – one of us, who we should bring home. That said, Haaland has to be the first choice without doubt. — TheScore (@TheScore01) March 28, 2021

Yeah that’s a fair shout. Haaland isn’t a talent to just give up so easily but I really love the idea of Lukaku coming home so I wouldn’t be mad at all if we missed Haaland and signed Lukaku. — Dylan (@dylann1905) March 28, 2021

Thing that gets me with Lukaku is he was a Chelsea fan, I saw the video at the bridge when he was a kid & it touched, kid had a dream, the he had the opportunity & a choice between Chelsea & United, he chose United, idk, part of me thinks that ship has past, not sure I’m keen — MadMontana (@MadMontana) March 28, 2021

Literally everyone: You are not winning anything with kids. Everyone now: Get in Haland for €170 million. It's a no brainer to go in for Lukaku over Haland.

We need an experienced Prem proven striker in his prime up top.#CFC — The Pensioner (@fpl_pensioner) March 28, 2021

How do people say Lukaku isn't

1 – needed

2 – prem proven

If we can't get Halaand he is an absolute no brainer — Harley (@_Harleyyy_) March 27, 2021

Proven EPL striker?

Knows the club?

Heading?

Shooting?

Speed?

Physicality?

Age (27)?

Annoy Manu????? …His major flaw was his first touch and it's much better now So yes please! Werner – Lukaku – Ziyech

Pulisic – Lukaku – Mount

Odoi – Lukaku – Havertz Oh yesss? — Zarah (@zarah_iam) March 28, 2021

Interesting one this. Lukaku has proven himself away from the Premier League for sure, not sure if he'd be as effective on return ???? Happy to be proven wrong should we sign the big man ? https://t.co/0p26HeAYdH — Calvin Jones (@CalvinJonesYT) March 27, 2021

The Lukaku ship sailed since he joined ManUtd. https://t.co/wj6iDOMG3S — W!LL!AM ™ (@__Willzzz) March 27, 2021

I’m all for getting Lukaku back home but can’t help but feel we missed out on 4 of his prime years. Should’ve gotten him instead of Morata ? — Manan (@MananCFC) March 28, 2021

Lukaku is the closest thing there is to a Drogba regen. Football needs this, the PL needs this, Chelsea needs this.

Bring him home? pic.twitter.com/IyNMuxRWmu — #29?? (@CarefreeLuke_) March 27, 2021